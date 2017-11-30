Team USA Application Now Open for 2018 AjPHA Youth World Games

[source: APHA.com]

AjPHA members residing in the United Sates are invited to apply to represent and ride for Team USA in the 2018 Youth World Games , taking place June 25–July 3 in Fort Worth, Texas. Applications are due by January 31, 2018.

Complete your Team USA application today!

Applications due January 31, 2018

Applicants for Team USA must be an AjPHA member in good standing and a U.S. citizen. To apply, please send a completed application, the $45 application fee, a 2-3 minute video, two letters of recommendation and a headshot photograph. The members of Team USA will be announced around March 15, 2018.

Taking place biennially, the AjPHA Youth World Games brings Paint-loving riders from across the globe together to represent their countries and compete in select classes. Teams are comprised of five exhibitors, who compete with randomly drawn horses.

The change in Youth World Games format means that all five Team USA members will ride in the Youth World Games Competition in one of the following classes: showmanship, trail, Western horsemanship, hunt-seat equitation and ranch riding.

Have additional questions about your Team USA application or the Youth World Games? Contact Christine Henry Gillett at cgillett@apha.com





