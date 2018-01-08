PleasureHorse.com > Businesses > Association/Club > Sun Circuit Dates to Remember

Sun Circuit 1

The 45th annual Arizona Quarter Horse Association Sun Circuit’s deadline for stalls and entries is swiftly approaching, on January 19, 2018. The show runs from March 3-11, 2018, at Westworld, in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

 Other important Sun Circuit dates to remember are as follows:

 Important Dates To Remember

ENTRIES

Entry deadline for all classes (no late fee)………………. 1/19/18

Entry deadline for NRHA classes (no late fee)……………. 1/19/18

Deadline for cattle classes (guaranteed availability)…….. 1/19/18

 There will be a late fee of $40.00 imposed for entries submitted after 1/19/18

 

STALLS & ARRIVALS

Permanent stalls are assigned to sponsors first. Request for Permanent stalls, which are assigned temporary stalls, will be refunded the difference.

Reservations & payment for permanent stalls …………..1/19/18

 No stall refunds for any reason after……………………. 2/12/18

Earliest arrival……………………………………………… 3/1/18 after 7 am

Latest Departure…………………………………………… 3/12/18 before 8 am

 Sun Circuit 2

And Of Course, Book Your Hotel Early!

For more information, please visit suncircuit.com.

 


