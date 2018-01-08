Sun Circuit Dates to Remember

The 45th annual Arizona Quarter Horse Association Sun Circuit’s deadline for stalls and entries is swiftly approaching, on January 19, 2018. The show runs from March 3-11, 2018, at Westworld, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Other important Sun Circuit dates to remember are as follows:

ENTRIES

Entry deadline for all classes (no late fee)………………. 1/19/18

Entry deadline for NRHA classes (no late fee)……………. 1/19/18

Deadline for cattle classes (guaranteed availability)…….. 1/19/18

There will be a late fee of $40.00 imposed for entries submitted after 1/19/18

STALLS & ARRIVALS

Permanent stalls are assigned to sponsors first. Request for Permanent stalls, which are assigned temporary stalls, will be refunded the difference.

Reservations & payment for permanent stalls …………..1/19/18

No stall refunds for any reason after……………………. 2/12/18

Earliest arrival……………………………………………… 3/1/18 after 7 am

Latest Departure…………………………………………… 3/12/18 before 8 am

And Of Course, Book Your Hotel Early!

For more information, please visit suncircuit.com.



