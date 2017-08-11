Special Guest Taya Kyle to Join Veterans During Heroes On Horses at NSBA World Show

Press Release

The National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) is excited to be hosting their twelfth annual World Championship Show August 12-20, 2017. NSBA will pay out in excess of $1,000,000 in cash and prizes to exhibitors participating horses over the nine-day event. NSBA is excited to announce that Taya Kyle, wife of former Navy Seal Chris Kyle, will be a special guest and will join the Veteran riders and their families as part of the NSBA Foundation’s Heroes on Horses program on August 19-20.

NSBA salutes military veterans from all branches of service in this special event. The event is free of charge and the schedule of events can be found at www.nsba.com. The public is invited to join us to watch, recognize & celebrate our “Parade of Heroes” as well as all of the horse show happenings. In addition to the horse show, a trade show is held during the show comprised of commercial exhibitors ranging from high end western boutiques to horse trailers, motor coaches and retail equestrian stores. Professional horsemen, amateur exhibitors, equestrians with disabilities and youth compete side by side and come together for camaraderie and festivities during the week-long event.

Along with the horse show, NSBA will host the Markel Insurance Breeders Championship Yearling Sale, their annual awards banquet and exhibitor appreciation events throughout the week. The NSBA expects over 6,000 entries coming from across the country to this year’s event. In 2016 the NSBA World Championship Show brought in an estimated $32.1 million to the city of Tulsa.





