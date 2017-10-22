Special Events Lined Up for Lucas Oil World

[source: AQHA.com]

The 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show will be an exciting event that you won’t want to miss. Top athletes from across the globe will compete for more than $2.3 million in awards and prizes at this year’s event in Oklahoma City.

Not only can Lucas Oil World attendees look forward to watching the top equestrians and American Quarter Horses compete in the arena, but this year’s Lucas Oil World is filled with new and exciting special events.

AQHA World Show Trade Show

Take a break from the action in the arenas to enjoy the free Trade Show; it features more than 100 vendors from across the United States, selling home décor, jewelry, tack, western attire, trailers and more in the new Bennet Event Center. The Trade Show will also showcase the AQHA Champions Circle at 5:30 p.m. on days that have Level 3 finals before 5 p.m., United Kennel Club Socialized Pet Obedience Test area, the Saloon Bar, the Beach Bar, four concessions, coffee bar and much more.

Free Ride the Pattern Clinics, presented by Nutrena

AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up to provide free Ride the Pattern Clinics, presented by Nutrena, at the Lucas Oil World. During the clinics, Professional Horsemen explain to the audience how they would complete a specific pattern from that show. View the clinicians and tentative schedule for the Ride the Pattern clinics.





