Special Event Tickets on sale now for the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress

COLUMBUS, OH – Tickets for special events at the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress are on sale starting Friday, June 28! This year’s Congress is offering exciting events, new and old alike.

While the majority of classes at the Congress do not require separate admission for spectators during the month-long event, the following events will require individual tickets:

⦁ The Congress Cutting Champions Challenge is presented by Cinch and will be Sunday, October 6 at 6 p.m. Horses will separate cattle away from a herd and work it from one side of the arena to the other. This event will take the Champions and/or Co-Champions from classes within the Amateur, Non-Pro, Open, and Bridleless divisions and have them compete against one another for the top honor of Champion of Champions within their division.

⦁ Congress PBR Professional Bull Riding presented by Gerri Lee Pratt, will be Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. where riders will challenge themselves to an eight-second ride atop bucking bulls.

⦁ Congress NRHA Freestyle Reining presented by dac, will be Saturday, October 12 at 7 p.m. The Freestyle Reining competition combines the athletics and finesse of reining moves with the melodies of popular music in one of the Congress’ most popular events. Competitors and their horses often wear costumes and may include props and actors in the performance. This event sells out quickly!

⦁ The Congress Masters Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle event presented by The Equine Chronicle will be Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. This event is a maiden class for 2-year-old horses who have not previously shown.

Tickets for these events go on sale Friday, June 28 and may be purchased through www.quarterhorsecongress.com.

The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the world’s largest single-breed horse show, with 25,000 entries in 2018. Held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, the show attracts 650,000 people, and generates over $409 million in the central Ohio economy. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is hosted by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, a state affiliate of the American Quarter Horse Association. Their mission is to protect and promote the Quarter Horse and the interests of owners, breeders, exhibitors and enthusiasts. OQHA is committed to setting the standard in the equine industry by engaging equine enthusiasts through world-class competition, recreational activities, education and engagement of the next generation of participants and industry leaders. For more information, visit www.quarterhorsecongress.com.





