Solid Gold Futurity Series Returns

[source: AQHA.com]

“Do you remember the prestigious Solid Gold Futurity back in the 80′s? Well it is back! I want to thank Mr. John Narmont of Auburn, Illinois, for allowing me the opportunity to reinvigorate the Solid Gold Futurity. The original plans were to hold the event in Springfield, Illinois, due to the historic Solid Gold Futurity being held there for many years. Due to the main arena being under construction, we had to look for another location for this year,” said organizer Jennifer Sheriff.

“We are pleased to announce that through a combined effort of the Missouri Quarter Horse Association and the Solid Gold Futurity, we will be offering a maiden series; three yearling halter slot classes, three western pleasure and two hunter under saddle futurity classes. After discussions with owners, breeders and trainers; it was felt our industry needed this type of event to promote the horses that hadn’t made it to the show pen yet. The goal is to stimulate interest by having this new event earlier in the year rather than having to wait for all the events in the fall,” Sheriff stated.

The Solid Gold Futurity is holding the all-breed maiden series in conjunction with the Missouri Quarter Horse Association’s Gateway Classic AQHA show (six judges) May 25-28, 2017, at Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

“It’s a great pleasure to be working with the Missouri Quarter Horse Association and Mark Harrell Horse Shows to bring this venue to Lake St. Louis,” said Sheriff.

Halter classes will be held in a slot format, 25 lifetime slots per sex division and slots begin to sell immediately for $1,000 on a first-come, first-served basis. Performance classes will be in a nomination format with nominations beginning March 1.

The Solid Gold is open to AQHA, American Paint Horse Association, Palomino Horse Breeders Association, Appaloosa Horse Club and American Buckskin Registry Association horses. Stay tuned in the coming days for more information on this exciting event!

Halter Guidelines: Click Here

Halter Slot Purchase Form: Click Here

Visit the website for information, www.SolidGoldFuturity.com, or find us on Facebook: Solid Gold Futurity.

Contact Jennifer Sheriff at 641-530-1377 or email SolidGoldSeries@gmail.com.





