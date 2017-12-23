Six AQHA Show Management Workshops Scheduled for 2018

[source: AQHA.com]

Do you need to re-certify as an AQHA manager or show secretary? Perhaps you’re looking for ideas into marketing, promoting, organizing and managing AQHA shows. Here is your chance to attend or watch the free live webcast of an AQHA show management workshop.

AQHA staff will teach the in-depth workshops, which will take a deeper look into marketing, promoting, organizing and managing AQHA shows. AQHA show management workshops are a great opportunity to review new rules and procedures for the upcoming year. Members watching the show management workshop without registering will not be able to take the show management workshop test, which is part of the official AQHA certification process.

The workshops are scheduled for:

January 11

Scottsdale, Arizona

January 27-28

Germany

February 17-18

England

March 6-7

Jacksonville, Florida – following AQHA Convention

March 17-18

Germany

May

Amarillo, Texas – offered in-person and by webcast

To take the test to be certified for five years, you must register for an AQHA show management workshop. More information on registering for an upcoming workshop will be available at www.aqha.com/showing under the show managers section.

For more information on the show management seminar, email Melynda Ackley, AQHA manager of competition operations, at mackley@aqha.org.






