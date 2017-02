Silver Dollar Circuit to Offer Youth Photo Scavenger Hunt

Attention Youth! Want a chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Woods Western? Then grab your phone or camera and join the Silver Dollar Circuit’s Youth Photo Scavenger Hunt!

The event begins on Saturday, February 25, and participants can pick up hunt sheets in the show office between noon and 1 p.m. The first one to get all of the photos on the list wins!