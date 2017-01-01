Silver Dollar Circuit Candids Feb 28
Tuesday at the Silver Dollar was all about the Open horses. The day started off with the Western Pleasure classes, followed by Western Riding and then Hunt Seat and Ranch Riding in the afternoon. Junior Trail ran throughout the day keeping everyone very busy.
Gil Galyean had a great morning sweeping the Jr Level 2 and Senior Level 3 Western Pleasure classes under all judges aboard I Will Be A Good RV and Rewind And Repeat. Johnnie On The Spot and Andrew Sharp kept up their winning way by taking the Level 3 Jr Western Pleasure on 2 of the 3 cards.
For full results and to see video from those winning rides CLICK HERE
Leave a Reply