Showmanship Saturday Sparkles at Congress 2018

Saturday’s Showmanship classes delivered not only the sparkle and shine but the elegance of partners dancing as one. We were thrilled to have the Showmanship queen Kaleena Weakly on site to provide the most beautiful images of not only the outifts, but the special moments between horse, exhibitor and team as the final results were called.

Congratulations to 15-18 Showmanship Congress Champion Mallory Vroegh and her great mare Krymsun Belle and Reserve Champion Ellexxah Maxwell with another awesome mare Zips Bossy Chip. In the 11 and under Showmanship Ava Hathaway took the win with KCees Cruise Missile and Emma Gore was reserve with My Only Good Shoes. Lastly for the day in the 12-14 Showmanship Caroline Fredenburg and Ima Tuff Barpasser were the Champions and Kaydee Bennett and Slew Of Details were Reserve.

For full Showmanship results CLICK HERE.

We hope you enjoy this gorgeous photo gallery from Kaleena!





