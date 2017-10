Shorty’s Gives Back to Rein In Cancer

Shorty’s Caboy Hattery has long been a supporter of breast cancer research and care, and this year is no different! Stop by their booth at the Quarter Horse Congress and purchase their special “Rein In Cancer” pin for breast cancer awareness. All proceeds will go to the “Rein In Cancer” fund. Visit Shortyshattery.com or ReinInCancer.com for more details.