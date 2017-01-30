Seven Reasons to Qualify for the Ford Youth World

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

Whether they competed three years ago or 30, former AQHYA exhibitors will tell you that competing at the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show was one of the most influential experiences in their life.

Why’s that?

You’ll build lifelong friendships with fellow youth. Everyone at the Ford Youth World is in the beginning stages of their successful show careers, and it’s exciting to think the friends you make from across the country – and around the world – are the same friends you’ll see for decades to come. This is the chance to win one for your horse. He’s your friend, your confidant and your teammate – so this one’s for him! Qualify for the Ford Youth World and he’ll have a nifty award added to his AQHA record. Meet new people. As an international organization, AQHYA brings members together from all over the world. There are fun mixers throughout the Ford Youth World, so you’ll have a multitude of chances to make new friends.





