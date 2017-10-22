Sales Soar at 2017 Congress Super Sale

The 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress Super Sale sold 153 horses during Saturday’s nine-hour sale in the Lausche Building.

Overall, organizers are pleased with the results of the sale which showed an 8.7% increase in horses sold.

The 2017 Congress Super Sale showed a strong market with an overall average sale price of $8,854. That posted an increase of 20% over the 2016 average. When the dust settled the Overall High Seller and Yearling Sale Stakes High Seller was a no sale in the ring and purchased by Andrew R Drnjevich, Ravenna, Ohio, later during the day at $75,000 was Hip # 34, Cant Stop Lopin, a 2016 sorrel mare sired by Lopin My Best and out of Make Mine An Odyssey. She was consigned by Gord Wadds, Agent for Gerri Leigh Pratt. The High Selling Stallion Yearling Sale Stakes and Overall High Seller through the ring at $35,000 was Hip #89, SST Hez Flat Special, a 2016 bay roan stallion by VS Flatline. He was consigned by Dr. Gail Mason & Jeff Temple, Brunswick, ME, and purchased by Steven and Susan Thompson,OH





