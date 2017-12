Roark Wins 100th World Championship

[source: AQHA.com]

Click here for full story.

AQHA Professional Horseman Ross Roark of Monahans, Texas, is the first AQHA horseman to earn 100 world championships throughout his AQHA career, a huge milestone for AQHA professionals and exhibitors.

Roark has led many great horses to their world championships, and he won his 100th world championship in 2-year-old mares with Squires Famous Doll, owned by Theodore Lincoln.