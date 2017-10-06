PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > Riders Selected for AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge

Riders Selected for AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge

October 6th, 2017 10:02 PM | No Comments

[source: AQHA.com]

[photo credit: the Quarter Horse Journal]

Sixteen collegiate equestrian riders have been chosen to participate in the 2017 American Quarter Horse Association Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge November 11-12 during the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City.

The preliminaries will take place on November 11, with the finals on November 12.

The student-athlete riders representing National Collegiate Equestrian Association institutions selected for the AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge are as follows:

  • Payton Anderson, University of Georgia
  • Kirsten Chamberland, Oklahoma State University
  • Abbi Demel, Baylor University
  • Kara Kaufmann, Auburn University
  • Ashley Mauney, Southern Methodist University
  • Josie Mootz, Texas Christian University
  • Maddie Thiel, University of South Carolina
  • Rachel Williams, Fresno State

The following collegiate riders representing Intercollegiate Horse Show Association institutions in the AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge are as follows:

  • Brittany Abernathy, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
  • Kinsey Ayres, Black Hawk College
  • Elizabeth Ellis, Berry College
  • Margherita Guerra, University of California Davis
  • Mark Mowbray, St. Andrews University
  • Taylor Overmier, The Ohio State University
  • Marissa Phillips, University of Findlay
  • Hayley Ruffner, Alfred University

For more information on the Lucas Oil World and for the tentative schedule, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.

 



