Riders Selected for AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge
[source: AQHA.com]
Sixteen collegiate equestrian riders have been chosen to participate in the 2017 American Quarter Horse Association Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge November 11-12 during the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City.
The preliminaries will take place on November 11, with the finals on November 12.
The student-athlete riders representing National Collegiate Equestrian Association institutions selected for the AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge are as follows:
- Payton Anderson, University of Georgia
- Kirsten Chamberland, Oklahoma State University
- Abbi Demel, Baylor University
- Kara Kaufmann, Auburn University
- Ashley Mauney, Southern Methodist University
- Josie Mootz, Texas Christian University
- Maddie Thiel, University of South Carolina
- Rachel Williams, Fresno State
The following collegiate riders representing Intercollegiate Horse Show Association institutions in the AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge are as follows:
- Brittany Abernathy, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
- Kinsey Ayres, Black Hawk College
- Elizabeth Ellis, Berry College
- Margherita Guerra, University of California Davis
- Mark Mowbray, St. Andrews University
- Taylor Overmier, The Ohio State University
- Marissa Phillips, University of Findlay
- Hayley Ruffner, Alfred University
For more information on the Lucas Oil World and for the tentative schedule, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.
