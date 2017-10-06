Riders Selected for AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge

[source: AQHA.com]

Sixteen collegiate equestrian riders have been chosen to participate in the 2017 American Quarter Horse Association Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge November 11-12 during the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City.

The preliminaries will take place on November 11, with the finals on November 12.

The student-athlete riders representing National Collegiate Equestrian Association institutions selected for the AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge are as follows:

Payton Anderson, University of Georgia

Kirsten Chamberland, Oklahoma State University

Abbi Demel, Baylor University

Kara Kaufmann, Auburn University

Ashley Mauney, Southern Methodist University

Josie Mootz, Texas Christian University

Maddie Thiel, University of South Carolina

Rachel Williams, Fresno State

The following collegiate riders representing Intercollegiate Horse Show Association institutions in the AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge are as follows:

Brittany Abernathy, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Kinsey Ayres, Black Hawk College

Elizabeth Ellis, Berry College

Margherita Guerra, University of California Davis

Mark Mowbray, St. Andrews University

Taylor Overmier, The Ohio State University

Marissa Phillips, University of Findlay

Hayley Ruffner, Alfred University

For more information on the Lucas Oil World and for the tentative schedule, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.





