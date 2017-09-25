Ride the Pattern Clinicians Announced

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up to provide free Ride the Pattern clinics, presented by Nutrena, at the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.

During the clinics, AQHA Professional Horsemen show the audience how they would complete a specific pattern from that show. Attendees will also have the chance to win great prizes from Nutrena!





