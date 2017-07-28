Ride the Pattern Clinicians Announced

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up to provide free Ride the Pattern clinics, presented by Nutrena, at the 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).

At these clinics, the AQHA Professional Horsemen show the audience how they would complete a specific pattern from that show.

AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena will sponsor these clinics at the Built Ford Tough AQHYA, Adequan® Select and Lucas Oil AQHA world championship shows. Be sure to attend all of the clinics to have your chance at great prizes from Nutrena!





