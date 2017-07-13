Ride the Pattern Clinicians Announced

[source: AQHA.com]

AQHA Professional Horsemen from around the country are teaming up to provide free Ride the Pattern clinics, presented by Nutrena, at the 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show.

At these clinics, the AQHA Professional Horsemen show the audience how they would complete a specific pattern from that show.

AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena will sponsor these clinics at the Built Ford Tough AQHYA; AQHA Select, sponsored by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and Lucas Oil AQHA world championship shows. Be sure to attend all of the clinics to have your chance at great prizes from Nutrena!

During the clinics, AQHA Professional Horsemen will also be accepting donations for the AQHA Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Scholarship Fund. The AQHA Professional Horsemen truly appreciate your generosity of donating to the scholarship fund and look forward to seeing you at the Ride the Pattern clinics at this year’s Ford Youth World. You can also donate to the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund, Guy Stoops Professional Horsemen’s Family Scholarship and/or the Professional Horsemen Development Fund online.

Tentative clinic dates for the 2017 Ford Youth World:

Horsemanship

AQHA Professional Horseman Brent Tincher

Friday, August 4, following hunter hack

Jim Norick Arena

Showmanship

AQHA Professional Horsewoman Jackie Krshka

Friday, August 4, following Ride the Pattern Horsemanship

Jim Norick Arena

Equitation Over Fences

AQHA Professional Horsemen David Miller and Leslie Lange

11 a.m., Friday, August 4

Performance Arena

Trail

Team Wrangler member Dan Trein

Saturday, August 5, following horsemanship

Performance Arena

Ranch Riding

AQHA Professional Horsewoman Chele McGauly

5 p.m., Sunday, August 6

Barn 8

Boxing and Working Cow Horse

Team Wrangler member Todd Crawford

(Practice cattle sponsored by Margaret Duflock of San Ardo, California)

Tuesday, August 8, following Level 2 horsemanship

Performance Arena

Hunt Seat Equitation

AQHA Professional Horsemen David Miller and Leslie Lange

Tuesday, August 8, following Level 3 ranch riding

Barn 8

Reining

AQHA Professional Horseman Andrea Fappani

Wednesday, August 9, TBA

TBA

Times, dates, locations and clinicians are tentative and could be modified by show management at the event.

For more information on the 2017 Ford Youth World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.





