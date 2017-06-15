Reining Team Competition Returns to 2017 Ford Youth World

The 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show will host a reining team event on August 10. Exhibitors are automatically opted into a Ford Youth World reining team competition, which is held concurrently with the Level 3 prelims on August 10 in the Performance Arena. A random draw will divide the entries into five-person teams.

When Ford Youth World exhibitors ride in the reining prelims, they will be riding for their spot in the class’s finals, but also for a gold medal in the team competition. The concept of individual and team competition at the Ford Youth World mimics the style of an FEI-level reining event.

After the conclusion of the Level 3 reining prelims on August 10, each team’s low score will be dropped and the top three teams with the highest composite score will be presented awards in the Performance Arena at the conclusion of the reining prelims. Then on August 12, footage of the team awards presentation will be broadcast on the big screen in the Jim Norick Arena before the reining finals awards ceremony.

The 2017 FEI Junior and Young Rider Reining World Championships is set for August 9-12 in Switzerland. At the 2017 FEI Junior and Young Rider Reining World Championships, equestrians ages 14-21 will represent their home countries as they vie for team and individual FEI medals. For more information on the FEI Junior and Young Rider Reining World Championships, visit www.youngriders.org.





