Ranch Riding Added to 2018 Youth World Games

[source: APHA.com]

Global competition is about to get punchier, thanks to the addition of ranch riding classes at the 2018 AjPHA Youth World Games.

Taking place biennially, the AjPHA Youth World Games brings Paint-loving riders from across the globe together to represent their countries and compete in select classes. Teams are comprised of five exhibitors, who compete with randomly drawn horses. Classes in 2018 are showmanship, horsemanship, hunt-seat equitation, trail and ranch riding.

The 2018 Youth World Games take place June 25–July 3 in Fort Worth, Texas, in conjunction with the AjPHA Youth World Championship Show. A final schedule (including competition days) will be released at a later date.

Countries are now invited to submit teams for the 2018 event. Enter today! The entry deadline is March 18, 2018.

Each country may enter one team consisting of five exhibitors, an alternate exhibitor and a coach. All team members must be AjPHA members in a good standing and citizens of the country they are representing. Teams are responsible for their own travel and accommodation costs.

In the event a country cannot assemble a full team, adjacent countries may combine to form a team.





