Quarter Horse Congress Announces 2017 Schedule

Mark your calendars! The Quarter Horse Congress has announced their 2017 schedule of events! The 51st Annual Congress will run from October 3-29, 2017. In addition to the schedule, they are also excited to announce the following new classes:

Congress Super Sale 2 Year Old Open Pleasure Stakes

Congress Super Sale 2 Year Old Non Pro Pleasure Stakes

Level 1 Amateur Select Trail/NSBA

Level 1 Amateur Ranch Riding/NSBA

Level 1 Youth Ranch Riding/NSBA

Elite Halter Futurity Open Limited Yearling Mares

Elite Halter Futurity Open Limited Yearling Stallions

Elite Halter Futurity Open Limited Yearling Geldings

Elite Halter Futurity Non Pro Yearling Mares

Elite Halter Futurity Non Pro Yearling Stallions

Elite Halter Futurity Non Pro Yearling Geldings

3 Year Old Open Trail Stakes – Limited

4 & 5 Year Old Open Trail Stakes – Limited

To view the full schedule, click here.