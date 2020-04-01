Qualifying Waived for 2020 NSBA World Show

2020 NSBA World Championship Show

Courtesy of the National Snaffle Bit Association

NSBA’s executive committee has waived qualifying requirements for the 2020 NSBA World Championship Show, which will be held August 7-16, 2020 at the Built Ford Tough Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 2020 event marks the 15th annual NSBA World Championship Show. Entry booklets, online registration and forms will become available on May 1 with the first entry deadline July 1.

The NSBA World Championship Show offers all-breed classes over seven days and pays in excess of $1,000,000 in cash prizes. The NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity and Stakes classes are also held during this event.

Online NSBA Registration Special

The NSBA executive committee has also announced that NSBA is offering an online-only registration special price of $25 for the month of April. Please visit the NSBA website at www.nsba.com/registration and use the “Register Online” option.

The reduced fee is only available to those who use the online form. Current NSBA memberships will be required for those making registrations or transfers. Horses that are registered with any one of the eight alliance breed associations or the Jockey Club can upload a copy of their registration papers, and unregistered horses may also be registered by following the instructions online.

NSBA requires that horses entered in any NSBA-approved futurity or NSBA stand-alone class be registered with NSBA. The Certificate of Registration is the horse’s official NSBA registration. (Horses enrolled in the Breeders Championship Futurity, Color Breeders Championship Futurity or Stallion Incentive Fund program are considered registered with NSBA, provided that the horse is registered in the current owner’s name.)

Members who have any questions about either program change can call the NSBA office at (847) 623-6722 or email office@nsba.com.

