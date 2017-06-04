Qualifying for the 2018 Ford Youth World

[source: AQHA.com]

Following review and approval from the AQHA Executive Committee, the points required to qualify for the 2018 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show have been announced. This includes the qualifying points for the seven new Level 3 13-&-Under world championship classes.

View the updated Ford Youth World qualifying points.

The qualifying period began May 1, 2017, and ends April 30, 2018.

New in 2018, Level 3 13-&-Under core classes will be added to the Ford Youth World. Exhibitors can qualify to compete in Level 3 13-&-Under western pleasure, hunter under saddle, horsemanship, hunt seat equitation, showmanship, ranch riding and trail at the Ford Youth World. The world champion, reserve world champion, top-10 placings and five finalists will be awarded in each Level 3 13-&-Under class. At the 2018 Ford Youth World, winners in the 13-&-Under classes will be awarded as a one-go-round format. Exhibitors in these seven classes will only compete against 13-&-Under competitors.

AQHA will still recognize the top three 13-&-Under competitors in the rest of the Level 3 classes at the Ford Youth World, which are held concurrently with the Level 3 classes.

To enter a Level 3 13-&-Under class, the exhibitor/horse must earn the predetermined number of points. Exhibitors must be 13-&-Under-eligible as of January 1, 2018, to compete in the 13-&-Under classes at the 2018 Ford Youth World.

The Ford Youth World is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors age 18 and under. This is the pinnacle event for youth competitors around the world who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing english, western and halter disciplines, or earn an invitation through their state or provincial affiliate.

For more information on the Ford Youth World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.

Ford Motor Co. is the title sponsor of the Ford Youth World. AQHA members are eligible for a $500 rebate through Ford on select Ford or Lincoln models, some restrictions apply. To qualify, you must be an AQHA member for at least 60 days. Get your rebate and, remember, when purchasing your next vehicle, buy Built Ford Tough.





