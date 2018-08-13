Pleasure Versatility Challenge to be Showcased at 2018 AQHA World Show

AQHA Released the details on a new initiative that will debut at the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship. The event is aimed to highlight a well conformed and athletic horse that is also a pleasure to ride.

The special challenge will showcase 3YO horses competing head to head in three categories to take home the win. Pattern, rail and conformation components will be judged as these talented pleasure horses show what they are capable of, proving the versatility of today’s pleasure horse.

Below are the details from AQHA including the sponsorship of Terry Brandshaw Quarter Horses who stepped up to help make this event a success.

The inaugural Pleasure Versatility Challenge, held in conjunction with the Lucas Oil World, will highlight a well-conformed, athletic horse that is a pleasure to ride.

The inaugural Pleasure Versatility Challenge, brought to you by Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses and hosted by the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, is slated for 8 p.m. on November 10 in the Jim Norick Arena at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

“I am so excited to be expanding Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses into the performance arena,” said Terry Bradshaw of Thackerville, Oklahoma. “I believe that adding horses that we can put a saddle on is important for us to continue to grow our business and support the American Quarter Horse. My wife and I were happy to have been given the opportunity to purchase one of the best in the arena, as well as a multiple AQHA and NSBA world champion sire Extremely Hot Chips. He was too good to turn down. As we dive into this new adventure, we are very happy to sponsor this new event at the Lucas Oil World. The Pleasure Versatility Challenge is designed to encourage the importance of crossing structurally correct horses and athletic horses – a good-looking horse that can be a great riding horse. We want to wish all the exhibitors good luck and have fun!”

About the Pleasure Versatility Challenge

The American Quarter Horse is known as the world’s most versatile breed. In the Pleasure Versatility Challenge, the versatility of 3-year-old American Quarter Horses will be tested as they go head-to-head in competition.

The concept originated from the town hall meeting for western pleasure enthusiasts, hosted by the AQHA Executive Committee at the 2017 Lucas Oil World. Participating AQHA members with an appreciation for the class have selected a governing body that developed the guidelines and will oversee the new event with the intent of showcasing a prime group of 3-year-old American Quarter Horses.

Horses will be shown sequentially in three classes: Versatility pattern, which counts 40 percent; western pleasure, which counts 40 percent; and conformation, which counts 20 percent. Horses must show in all three classes.

Two of the most important disciplines of the foundation of the American Quarter Horse are conformation and western pleasure; two highly sought after talents of an all-around horse are the ability to change leads and navigate trail poles. The Pleasure Versatility Challenge blends these four components and will highlight form to function, conformation, trainability, quality of movement and performance using traditional AQHA class rules.

Entry Information

The first 20 American Quarter Horses to complete the entry process will be exhibited at the 2018 Lucas Oil World. To be considered, entry payments must be received with the entry form. The entry payment of $1,000 is due by September 15. Late entry payments, $2,000, will be accepted at the AQHA booth during the All American Quarter Horse Congress until Saturday, October 27.

Entry payments made for those horses offered the opportunity to compete, but that do not compete, are non-refundable. Entry payments made for horses after the first 20 competitors have been accepted will be refunded.

View the Pleasure Versatility Challenge qualifying and entry information under Competitor Resources at www.aqha.com/worldshow.

The overall top-10 winners will receive awards and payouts. The top 10 in each of the three classes (versatility pattern, western pleasure and conformation) will also receive awards.

For more information about the Pleasure Versatility Challenge, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/new





