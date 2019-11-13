Pleasure Versatility Challenge Purse Set At $50,000

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Pleasure Versatility Challenge will be held in conjunction with the 2019 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show. Thirteen athletic 3-year-old American Quarter Horses will be tested as they go head-to-head in a versatility competition. The total purse for the event will be $50,000, with first place paying a cool $10,000 and 10th place paying double the entry fee at $2,000.

Horses will be shown sequentially in three classes: Versatility pattern class sponsored by Cimarron Trailers, which counts 40 percent; western pleasure class sponsored by The Equine Chronicle, which counts 40 percent; and a conformation class also sponsored by The Equine Chronicle, which counts 20 percent.

In addition to the cash awards, the winner of the pattern class and western pleasure classes will receive show headstalls, and the winner of the conformation class will receive a show halter all provided by the official tack sponsor of the Pleasure Versatility Challenge, Blue Ribbon Custom Tack. In addition to these class awards, the reserve winner in the western pleasure class will receive a Chuck Letchworth Bits & Spurs show bit. The overall champion will receive a custom-made champion belt buckle provided by Holly Spagnola Design.

New this year will be “color” and “play-by-play” commentary for the live-feed of the event. AQHA Professional Horsemen Robin Frid of Texas and Gene Spagnola of Connecticut, both members of the governing board of the Pleasure Versatility Challenge, will provide expert analysis and background of each horse competing. You can tune in to the free live webcast at www.aqha.com/worldshow by selecting to watch the live feed of the Jim Norick Arena.

The Pleasure Versatility Challenge is slated for prime time – approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 – in the Jim Norick Arena at Oklahoma City Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

