Paints win custom Gist trophy buckles at 2017 Tulsa Reining Classic

[source: APHA.com]

They spin, they slide and they do it all with a flash of chrome—Paint Horses took top honors at the Tulsa Reining Classic, August 29–September 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As part of a special partnership with the Tulsa Reining Classic, APHA presented a slate of Gist Silversmiths trophy buckles to the high-placing Paint Horses in select events.

Hollywoodstinseltown Open Futurity

Mega Mag, ridden by Casey Hinton, owned by Casey And Kathy Hinton

Open Derby and Whizkey N Diamonds Novice Horse Derby

Shining In Town (right), ridden by Jason Vandlandingham, owned by Jon Sather

Developing Horse Futurity

FM Cottonwood, ridden by Franco Bertolani, owned by Carlton & Khris Crowe

Smoking Oak Gun, ridden by Jason Vanlandingham, owned by Lazaro Elizondo

SmartPak Non-Pro Derby & SmartPak Novice Non-Pro Derby

Baileys Not Painted (left), ridden by Mandy McCutcheon, owned by Tom & Mandy McCutcheon

Turnabout Farm Non-Pro Futurity

One Last Gunner, ridden by Mandy McCutcheon, owned by Tom & Mandy McCutcheon

This Chic Guns It (right), ridden and owned by Kevin Ball

Short Stirrup

Bullet Proof Benz, ridden and owned by Faith Horner

Non-Pro

Shootin For The Stars, ridden and owned by Teresa Goforth

Rookie

A Girls Best Friend, ridden and owned by Cherie Bugg

Youth

Spooks Smoken Wimpy, ridden by Margaret Sue Dunn, owned by Margaret Valentine

Remember, select NRHA events like the Tulsa Reining Classic, are approved for APHA World Show qualification—the qualifying period for the 2018 World Show takes place June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018. Paint Horse simply compete at four APHA-approved events during the qualifying period in order to qualify to compete at the APHA World Show.





