Paints win custom Gist trophy buckles at 2017 Tulsa Reining Classic
[source: APHA.com]
They spin, they slide and they do it all with a flash of chrome—Paint Horses took top honors at the Tulsa Reining Classic, August 29–September 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
As part of a special partnership with the Tulsa Reining Classic, APHA presented a slate of Gist Silversmiths trophy buckles to the high-placing Paint Horses in select events.
Hollywoodstinseltown Open Futurity
- Mega Mag, ridden by Casey Hinton, owned by Casey And Kathy Hinton
Open Derby and Whizkey N Diamonds Novice Horse Derby
- Shining In Town (right), ridden by Jason Vandlandingham, owned by Jon Sather
Developing Horse Futurity
- FM Cottonwood, ridden by Franco Bertolani, owned by Carlton & Khris Crowe
- Smoking Oak Gun, ridden by Jason Vanlandingham, owned by Lazaro Elizondo
SmartPak Non-Pro Derby & SmartPak Novice Non-Pro Derby
- Baileys Not Painted (left), ridden by Mandy McCutcheon, owned by Tom & Mandy McCutcheon
Turnabout Farm Non-Pro Futurity
- One Last Gunner, ridden by Mandy McCutcheon, owned by Tom & Mandy McCutcheon
- This Chic Guns It (right), ridden and owned by Kevin Ball
Short Stirrup
- Bullet Proof Benz, ridden and owned by Faith Horner
Non-Pro
- Shootin For The Stars, ridden and owned by Teresa Goforth
Rookie
- A Girls Best Friend, ridden and owned by Cherie Bugg
Youth
- Spooks Smoken Wimpy, ridden by Margaret Sue Dunn, owned by Margaret Valentine
Remember, select NRHA events like the Tulsa Reining Classic, are approved for APHA World Show qualification—the qualifying period for the 2018 World Show takes place June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018. Paint Horse simply compete at four APHA-approved events during the qualifying period in order to qualify to compete at the APHA World Show.
