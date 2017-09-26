Paints Dominate 2017 WCHA Breeders Championship and Big Money Futurity

[source: APHA.com]

In a bold partnership between APHA and the World Conformation Horse Association, the two organizations joined forces to make halter enthusiasts an offer they couldn’t refuse: come to Fort Worth, Texas, and compete for a mountain of cash, awards and prestige in two premier halter events, the APHA World Championship Show and the WCHA Breeders Championship Futurity and Big Money Futurity.

“It’s been a fabulous arrangement for us,” said WCHA Administrative Consultant Barbara Linke. “Our entries in some classes have tripled; many of them have doubled. All of our exhibitors are excited to be in Fort Worth. APHA is seeing some increased entries as well in the halter, so it’s a win-win. The futurity has had, in the past, some pains with moving around, so we think this is going to be really great for both organizations. I think we will continue to hold the futurity in Fort Worth for at least the next couple years. We’re excited about the move; it’s just been terrific for us.”

Early stats indicated that Open halter entries at the APHA World Show are up 18 percent. All told, more than $315,000was up for grabs to Paint Horses—that included more than $73,000 in APHA Breeders’ Futurity Platinum classes, $20,000 in Breeders’ Halter Futurity bonus payouts and $165,000 in the WCHA Breeders Championship and Big Money Futurity.

Exhibitors are excited about the combined events, and they loaded their trailers before heading to Fort Worth. Trainer Dewey Smith of Bellefontaine, Ohio, was among those who brought Paints to the event. With Ive Got People, a 2016 chestnut overo stallion, Dewey captured wins in the WCHA Open and Color Yearling Stallions class; a few days later, owner Lloyd Burgess of Justin, Texas, showed the stallion to an APHA world championship in Amateur Yearling Stallions, too. Dewey says he’s a fan of the combined shows.

“I think it’s going to help us out a lot by increasing the numbers and giving us a really nice venue to show at,” he said.

Luke Castle of Wayne, Oklahoma, showed the 2016 bay overo mare Stylin Secret at the WCHA event—the mare is owned by Emma Cofrancesco of Sparta, New Jersey, who is the daughter of one of WCHA’s founders, Peter Cofrancesco, who recently passed.

“Peter was a really good friend of mine, and it was an honor to be asked by Monte Horn to show her for that family, and I was really tickled to win today. She’s a beautiful mare, and made right,” Luke said. “I think [ this combination of shows] is one of the most significant things to happen to the halter business. Very seldom do you have a win-win situation for both associations, and that’s what this has been. This is a big time event, one of the nicest events I’ve ever been to. This is as big as it’s been. It’s been an outstanding show.”

Paints were well represented throughout the WCHA classes; congratulations to all, and especially to the following first- and second-place winners with chrome:

SHES THAT COOL & CALLIE A. HERNANDEZ

1st: Big Money Color Fillies

2nd:Big Money Non-Pro Weanling Fillies

2nd: WCHA All-Age Weanling Fillies Color Futurity

TNR DELISH & ROBIN ROBINETT

2nd: Big Money Color Fillies

HER INTENTION & CLAIRE AYCOCK

1st: Big Money Color Yearling Mares

2nd: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Mares

2nd: WCHA Non-Pro Yearling Mares

2nd: WCHA Color Yearling Mares

LETS GET COZY & KENSY G. MAXWELL

1st: WCHA OBE Yearling Mares

2nd: Big Money Color Yearling Mares

LLR HES SO COOL& RAEGAN WATSON

1st: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Geldings

1st: Big Money Color Yearling Geldings

1st: WCHA Open Yearling Geldings

1st: WCHA Non-Pro Yearling Geldings

1st: WCHA OBE Yearling Geldings

1st: WCHA Color Yearling Geldings

BIG TIME ADDICTION & AMANDA M. WALLINGER

2nd: Big Money Color Yearling Geldings

IEM AMAZIN & KEVIN S. HARDCASTLE

1st: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Stallions

1st: Big Money Color Yearling Stallions

UNRESISTABLE & THOMAS COON

1st: WCHA OBE Yearling Stallions

2nd: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Stallions

2nd: Big Money Color Yearling Stallions

2nd: WCHA Non-Pro Yearling Stallions

2nd: WCHA Color Yearling Stallions

IVE GOT PEOPLE & DEWEY SMITH

1st: WCHA Open Yearling Stallions

1st: WCHA Color Yearling Stallions

[NAME PENDING] & BOB CASSATA

1st: WCHA Open Jr Weanling Fillies

1st: WCHA Non-Pro Jr Weanling Fillies

1st: WCHA All Age Weanling Fillies Color Futurity

[NAME PENDING] & KEVIN WILLIAMS

1st: WCHA Non-Pro Jr Weanling Colts

CITACION & MARK D. NIEBRUGGE

1st: WCHA OBE Jr Weanling Colts

YOUR ATTENCION PLEASE & BRENT DAAK

2nd: WCHA OBE Jr Weanling Colts

DIALED IN & CHRISTOPHER G. ARENTSEN

1st: WCHA All-Age Weanling Colts Color Futurity

STYLISH SECRET & LUKE CASTLE

1st:WCHA Open Yearling Mares

1st: WCHA Color Yearling Mares

2nd: Champion of Champions Yearlings





