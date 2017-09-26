Paints Dominate 2017 WCHA Breeders Championship and Big Money Futurity
[source: APHA.com]
In a bold partnership between APHA and the World Conformation Horse Association, the two organizations joined forces to make halter enthusiasts an offer they couldn’t refuse: come to Fort Worth, Texas, and compete for a mountain of cash, awards and prestige in two premier halter events, the APHA World Championship Show and the WCHA Breeders Championship Futurity and Big Money Futurity.
“It’s been a fabulous arrangement for us,” said WCHA Administrative Consultant Barbara Linke. “Our entries in some classes have tripled; many of them have doubled. All of our exhibitors are excited to be in Fort Worth. APHA is seeing some increased entries as well in the halter, so it’s a win-win. The futurity has had, in the past, some pains with moving around, so we think this is going to be really great for both organizations. I think we will continue to hold the futurity in Fort Worth for at least the next couple years. We’re excited about the move; it’s just been terrific for us.”
Early stats indicated that Open halter entries at the APHA World Show are up 18 percent. All told, more than $315,000was up for grabs to Paint Horses—that included more than $73,000 in APHA Breeders’ Futurity Platinum classes, $20,000 in Breeders’ Halter Futurity bonus payouts and $165,000 in the WCHA Breeders Championship and Big Money Futurity.
Exhibitors are excited about the combined events, and they loaded their trailers before heading to Fort Worth. Trainer Dewey Smith of Bellefontaine, Ohio, was among those who brought Paints to the event. With Ive Got People, a 2016 chestnut overo stallion, Dewey captured wins in the WCHA Open and Color Yearling Stallions class; a few days later, owner Lloyd Burgess of Justin, Texas, showed the stallion to an APHA world championship in Amateur Yearling Stallions, too. Dewey says he’s a fan of the combined shows.
“I think it’s going to help us out a lot by increasing the numbers and giving us a really nice venue to show at,” he said.
Luke Castle of Wayne, Oklahoma, showed the 2016 bay overo mare Stylin Secret at the WCHA event—the mare is owned by Emma Cofrancesco of Sparta, New Jersey, who is the daughter of one of WCHA’s founders, Peter Cofrancesco, who recently passed.
“Peter was a really good friend of mine, and it was an honor to be asked by Monte Horn to show her for that family, and I was really tickled to win today. She’s a beautiful mare, and made right,” Luke said. “I think [ this combination of shows] is one of the most significant things to happen to the halter business. Very seldom do you have a win-win situation for both associations, and that’s what this has been. This is a big time event, one of the nicest events I’ve ever been to. This is as big as it’s been. It’s been an outstanding show.”
Paints were well represented throughout the WCHA classes; congratulations to all, and especially to the following first- and second-place winners with chrome:
SHES THAT COOL & CALLIE A. HERNANDEZ
1st: Big Money Color Fillies
2nd:Big Money Non-Pro Weanling Fillies
2nd: WCHA All-Age Weanling Fillies Color Futurity
TNR DELISH & ROBIN ROBINETT
2nd: Big Money Color Fillies
HER INTENTION & CLAIRE AYCOCK
1st: Big Money Color Yearling Mares
2nd: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Mares
2nd: WCHA Non-Pro Yearling Mares
2nd: WCHA Color Yearling Mares
LETS GET COZY & KENSY G. MAXWELL
1st: WCHA OBE Yearling Mares
2nd: Big Money Color Yearling Mares
LLR HES SO COOL& RAEGAN WATSON
1st: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Geldings
1st: Big Money Color Yearling Geldings
1st: WCHA Open Yearling Geldings
1st: WCHA Non-Pro Yearling Geldings
1st: WCHA OBE Yearling Geldings
1st: WCHA Color Yearling Geldings
BIG TIME ADDICTION & AMANDA M. WALLINGER
2nd: Big Money Color Yearling Geldings
IEM AMAZIN & KEVIN S. HARDCASTLE
1st: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Stallions
1st: Big Money Color Yearling Stallions
UNRESISTABLE & THOMAS COON
1st: WCHA OBE Yearling Stallions
2nd: Big Money Non-Pro Yearling Stallions
2nd: Big Money Color Yearling Stallions
2nd: WCHA Non-Pro Yearling Stallions
2nd: WCHA Color Yearling Stallions
IVE GOT PEOPLE & DEWEY SMITH
1st: WCHA Open Yearling Stallions
1st: WCHA Color Yearling Stallions
[NAME PENDING] & BOB CASSATA
1st: WCHA Open Jr Weanling Fillies
1st: WCHA Non-Pro Jr Weanling Fillies
1st: WCHA All Age Weanling Fillies Color Futurity
[NAME PENDING] & KEVIN WILLIAMS
1st: WCHA Non-Pro Jr Weanling Colts
CITACION & MARK D. NIEBRUGGE
1st: WCHA OBE Jr Weanling Colts
YOUR ATTENCION PLEASE & BRENT DAAK
2nd: WCHA OBE Jr Weanling Colts
DIALED IN & CHRISTOPHER G. ARENTSEN
1st: WCHA All-Age Weanling Colts Color Futurity
STYLISH SECRET & LUKE CASTLE
1st:WCHA Open Yearling Mares
1st: WCHA Color Yearling Mares
2nd: Champion of Champions Yearlings
Leave a Reply