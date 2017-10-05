Paint Horse Exhibitors Shatter Horse, Entry and Payout Numbers During the 2017 World Championship Show in its September Debut

Press Release

Paint Horse exhibitors shattered horse, entry and payout numbers during the 2017 APHA World Championship Show in its September debut. The event was held September 20-October 1 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Over 1,100 horses were on display, generating more than 15,000 entries all vying for more than $800,000 in cash and prizes. APHA’s world shows haven’t cracked the 1,000-horse and 15,000-entry ceiling since the Youth World Show split from the Open and Amateur World Show in 2008.

APHA named 190 world champions over the course of 12 days, and held a total of 291 classes. Thirty-eight U.S. states, six Canadian provinces, Belgium, Mexico and Sweden were represented.

The show saw an increase in several key areas over the 2016 Open/Amateur World Show including Amateur Walk-Trot classes (up 51%), Open Halter classes (up 22%), Novice Amateur classes (up 19%), Amateur Solid Paint-Bred classes (up 17%), total Open classes (up 10%) and Amateur performance classes (up 5%).

Farnam’s 2-Year-Old Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddles Stakes classes and the Farnam Non-Pro 3- and 4-Year-Old Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle Stakes paid out over $66,000 to horses that had been consigned to the Farnam/APHA Breeders’ Trust Select Sale.

APHA once again hosted the American Cutting Horse Association’s (ACHA) Cowtown Cutting September 29-October 1, an all-breed cutting event attracting 85 horses (17.7% increase over 2016) and 233 entries (19.8% increase over 2016). The Cowtown Cutting consisted of 24 classes and paid out $26,440.

In addition, APHA partnered with the World Conformation Horse Association (WCHA) to offer big money to halter enthusiasts through two premier halter events: the APHA World Championship Show and the (all-breed) WCHA Breeder’s Championship and Big Money Futurities. All in all, more than $415,000 was up for grabs for Paint halter horses—that included more than $73,000 in APHA Platinum Breeders’ Futurity classes, over $36,000 in Gold/Silver/Bronze Breeders’ Futurity payouts, $20,000 in the Breeders Halter Futurity bonus payouts, $18,750 from the Lynn Simons Memorial Halter Futurity and $268,000 in the WCHA Breeder’s Championship and Big Money Futurities. The WCHA events alone drew 575 entries and 117 horses.

Also new to the World Show this year was the addition of Performance Halter classes in both the Open and Solid Paint-Bred divisions, with each attracting healthy numbers of competitors.

All in all, APHA show entries totaled 14,630 (2,926 x five judges) bringing the total entries for all combined events to 15,438.

APHA also debuted a World Show app through InspireHUB Technologies Inc. that provided quick access to key show information such as show schedule, entries, show services, show results and more. The app generated 7,205 visits by 2,407 unique visitors in 15 countries throughout the show.

“We added several new and exciting things to the show this year,” said APHA Executive Director Billy Smith. “When we see nice increases in numbers like this, it confirms that our members like what we are doing, and that’s what it’s all about. A huge thanks goes out to all exhibitors and show staff for making this year’s event a success.”

Watch for more World Show wrap-up information in the December 2017 issue of APHA’s official publication, the Paint Horse Journal.





