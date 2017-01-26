Paint Horse Championships Kick Off in Florida with a Program Makeover for 2017

[source: APHA.com]

APHA’s Paint Horse Championship program is getting a makeover for 2017, and its earmarked for several select events this year—the first of which is the Southeast Paint Horse Championship, taking place February 18–19 as part of the Zone 9 show in Jacksonville, Florida.

Class winners receive beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions are presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA, and the show can earn up to $3,500 in additional award incentives.

2017 Southeast Paint Horse Championship events include:

Amateur Halter Geldings

Amateur Halter Mares

Open Trail

Amateur Showmanship

Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

Amateur Hunt-Seat Equitation

Amateur Western Pleasure

Amateur Western Horsemanship

Amateur Ranch Riding

Youth Showmanship

Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Youth Hunt-Seat Equitation

Youth Western Horsemanship

Youth Western Pleasure

Youth Ranch Riding

The eligibility criteria for Paint Horse Championship classes largely stays the same. Top 10 APHA World Show placings in Yearling Longe Line and Yearling In-Hand Trail do not impact a horse’s eligibility in any other performance class, and championship classes—selected at the discretion of show management—may be judged by one or two judges. Read the full eligibility requirements here.

Going forward, each APHA zone will be given the opportunity to offer one Paint Horse Championship show annually; the respective Zone Coordinating Committee will be responsible for selecting the show they’d like to recommend to APHA as the site of the Paint Horse Championship will take place, and bids will be accepted annually from interested APHA regional club-sponsored one- or two-judge shows within the zone. The APHA Performance Department has final approval on the shows selected.

To learn more about the Southeast Paint Horse Championship Show, contact show managers Amanda Palmer (727-430-0515) or Robert Houghton (407-718-0672) or check out the show bill online.





