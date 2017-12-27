Oregon Invites Entry-Level Exhibitors to January Event

[source: AQHA.com]

From January 12 to 15, 2018, budding showmen are invited to join in the Oregon Quarter Horse Association’s clinics, followed by an all Level 1, Rookie and schooling show at the Oregon Horse Center in Eugene.

Want to sharpen your skills in a certain area or learn something new? Now is your chance to enjoy a demonstration and participate in a clinic by an AQHA Professional Horseman. This event is open to all skill levels and all breeds!

Note: “Beginning” is designated as an individual or horse who is just starting to show in this event and is new to AQHA shows. “Advanced” is an individual and horse who has been showing at AQHA shows in this specific event for several years and has an understanding of the maneuvers required. If beginning and advanced clinics are offered, a participant may not enter both divisions.

