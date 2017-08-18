OQHA Announces Good Ride as Corporate Partner for the 2017 Quarter Horse Congress

Press Release

Following a brief hiatus from the trade show circuit Good Ride Life Apparel will ride its way back to horse enthusiasts this fall as a corporate partner of the 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress.

Under new owners Dr. John and Leigh Ann Peck, of Ashland, Ohio, Good Ride will relaunch during the Quarter Horse Congress with the quality classic items they are known for along with a new line of clothing, After 5 by Good Ride.

“We are pleased to have Good Ride on board as a Quarter Horse Congress corporate partner as they relaunch a great line of clothing for attendees,” said Dr. Scott Myers, CEO of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.

As longtime fans of the brand, Dr. and Mrs. Peck officially purchased the brand early this year following their disappointment when they realized Good Ride was not present at the 2016 Quarter Horse Congress.

“We certainly didn’t show up to Congress last year to buy a clothing line,” Dr. Peck said. “As life often goes one thing leads to another and in late February we closed the deal.”

As Good Ride launches back into the hearts of loyal customers, it will also be launching an entire line of casual clothing to be worn outside of the show arena. The new line includes a variety of clothing meant for those special “after five” occasions like a Friday night football game or dinner and a show.

“I think the appeal of Good Ride is that it truly represents a lifestyle and we have always loved the creative designs and quality,” Dr. Peck said. “I understand the last couple of years the brand suffered but it will be back stronger and more fashionable than ever. We are committed to taking the Good Ride brand to new heights of quality and fashion.”

Going forward, the Good Ride team is working to develop its web presence to make the brand exclusively available 24/7. The team will be working hard to expand the brand’s social media presence and new user-friendly website, www.mygoodride.com to make its followers part of the Good Ride lifestyle while also sharing their stories.

Good Ride was founded in 2009 by Hannah and Ronnie Casper. Look for the brand during the 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress and make plans to join them at The Round Bar in Columbus, for a free concert by The Adam Calvert Band on October 21.





