Olivia Tordoff Claims Gold in Hunter Under Saddle Days After Horsemanship Win

Olivia Tordoff is having a incredible world show. Just two days after she walked out of the Norick arena carrying the gold globe for Western Horsemanship with Sterling Version, she took the top spot in Hunter Under Saddle with her other horse, Too Blazin Cool. Last year, the duo were Reserve and in 2017, they bested their previous title with a World Championship. They had a stellar Quarter Horse Congress in 2016 and proved they were one tough team to beat.

N A Heartbeat and Allison Travis were Reserve, with Al Fool Ya and Haley Hartman taking home the bronze globe for third.

Full results below.

AQHA FORD YOUTH WORLD SHOW (77 entries)

Champion- Too Blazin Cool exhibited by Olivia Tordoff

Reserve- N A Heartbeat exhibited by Allison Lee Travis

3rd- Al Fool Ya exhibited by Haley Hartman

4th- Al I Want Is You exhibited by Ashton Krutulis

5th Red Code Review exhibited by Nya Kearns

6th Zippin Hot Harley exhibited by Olivia Kristine Koontz

7th Dancin In The Dirt exhibited by Natalie Vargo

8th Al Do What You Wanna by Megan E Dewalt

9th Chics Dig This Tail exhibited by Grace N Oyer

10th Too Lazy To Zip exhibited by Lauren Carnahan

11th Slew of Details exhibited by Lily E Anderson

12th Fightin Off Sleep exhibited by Peyton Baxter

13th Aint I Sumthin exhibited by Nicole Zabel

14th Good Ridin Machine exhibited by Madison Musser





