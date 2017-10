Ohio Claims Top NYATT Honors

For the full results on QuarterHorseCongress.com, click here.

The 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress held its annual NYATT Competition Sunday where more than 60 teams competed for top honors.

The Ohio NYATT team came out on top with 132 points, while Southern Ohio Quarter Horse Association followed in second with 59 total points, and Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association snagging third place with 54 points.