April 26, 2018

American Quarter Horse Association

Due to a significant increase in participation at the 2018 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships, AQHA staff has updated the schedule at www.aqha.com/level1championships. The Nutrena East is May 2-6 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio.

The number of exhibitors for the Nutrena East has more than doubled from last year, causing a shift in the schedule to accommodate the growth. Classes will remain on the same days; however, additional arenas will be used to help keep the show running efficiently. Show management will accommodate potential conflicts.

If you are showing at the Nutrena East, you’ll also want to be sure to review posted patterns for classes. Patterns are available on www.aqha.com/level1championships. Please note that equitation and reining have both been updated.

Horses attending the event will be required to provide a current negative Coggins report (EIA) and health certificate (CVI) in accordance with state guidelines.

Be sure to attend the other special events on the schedule, including the free educational series and Ride the Pattern clinics where AQHA Professional Horseman will provide tips for how to ride the pattern and offer insight about what the judges will expect. Don’t forget that our friends from Boehringer Ingelheim are sponsoring breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 3; the Nutrena East exhibitor party, sponsored by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, at 6 p.m. also on Thursday, May 3; and the Cinco de Mayo luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 5.

Each morning, participants are also invited to attend the daily exhibitor meetings at 7 a.m. in front of the show office where the Ohio Quarter Horse Association will provide a continental breakfast.

About the AQHA Level 1 Championships

The AQHA Level 1 Championships feature walk-trot classes; Rookie classes, sponsored by B&W Trailer Hitches; and Level 1 classes. The shows offer a variety of events and activities for competitors, friends, family and spectators to take part in throughout the show, including free Ride the Pattern clinics taught by AQHA Professional Horsemen. The Level 1 Championships are intended for exhibitors to learn and grow in the show arena while sharpening their horsemanship skills. The shows provide a safe environment for AQHA members to be showcased in a championship arena and to compete to earn prizes and accolades for their dedication.

