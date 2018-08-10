NSBA World Show Sale to Feature Outstanding Prospects!

On August 17th at 4:00 PM some of the best yearlings in the nation will be offered in the Markel Insurance Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale at the NSBA World show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sale preview will run Thursday August 16th at 5pm in the Super Duty Arena.

Gumz Farms has brought the best of the best to this sale with eight outstanding yearlings, five are by the hot young stallion Its A Southern Thing, two are by champions sire No Doubt Im Lazy and one outstanding hunt seat prospect is by the late These Irons Are Hot. Each and every one of these yearlings possesses an outstanding mare line including multiple world & congress champion producers and champions show mares such as Lope The Line and Vested Charity.

Here is a preview of the incredible yearlings who have made the trip from Kentucky to be offered in the sale.

SECRETLY SOUTHERN. Great minded gelding out of a producing daughter of A Sudden Impulse and by Its A Southern Thing. Very trainable with two full sisters excelling in major training programs. Kentucky Quarter Horse Breeders Incentive Fund and Premier Quarter Sires nominated.

SOUTHERN CHARITY. She’s a beautiful filly out of the great mare, Vested Charity and sired by Its A Southern Thing. Nominated to Premier Quarter Sires and Kentucky Quarter Horse Breeders Incentive Fund.

DEM MOONPIES. Great gelding that is a full double (AQHA/APHA) and paid into the new & lucrative NSBA Color Breeders Futurity. Sired by Its A Southern Thing and out of the great show mare and World Champion producer, Demi In The Dark. Enrolled in Premier Quarter Sires & Kentucky Quarter Horse Breeders Incentive Fund.

TOO SEXY TO IRON – Big filly by These Irons Are Hot out of a producing daughter of Coats N Tails – proven cross. Owned by Meagan Dean of Dean Quarter Horses.

NO DOUBT I CAN LOPE – big bay roan gelding by No Doubt Im Lazy and out of a daughter of Zippos Mr Good Bar. Consigned to the NSBA Yearling sale by Joe & Kay Kimmel Of PK Performance Horses.

SHES A SOUTHERNLOPER out of the great mare, Lope The LIne and by Its A Southern Thing, presented for Steve & Zoe Macbeth. This filly has such a bright future in so many events. — at Gumz Farms.

IF IT AINT DIXIE- Is a very talented filly out of the late great mare, JDZ Miss Madison County (multiple world & congress champion producer and dam of Rock County Kid), and sired by Its A Southern Thing. Owned by Gumz Farms. Premier Quarter Sires enrolled.

MY TROUBLES ARE OVER – stunning AQHA/ABRA buckskin filly by the very popular No Doubt Im Lazy and out of Just Invitin Trouble (Invitation Only x Really In Trouble) owned by Dean Quarter Horses. She’s NSBA Color Futurity & Premier Quarter Sires nominated

