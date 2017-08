NSBA World Kicks Off In Tulsa, Oklahoma

The NSBA World Show kicked off August 12 and will run through August 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 12th annual event will offer events for all breeds, including World Championship, Breeders Championship Futurity, and Stakes events, and award over $500,000 in prizes.

We’ve provided important links to help keep you up-to-date on the latest happenings.

Schedule

Live Feed

Patterns

Working Orders

Yearling Sale