NSBA Riders Cup Concludes with 18 Champions Crowned

Non-Pro Horsemanship Riders Cup Champion Mallory Vroegh on Krymsun Belle

The NSBA Riders Cup concluded yesterday at the Sun Circuit with many smiling faces taking home checks for their performances.

Wednesday’s classes included Showmanship, Hunt Seat Equitation, Horsemanship, Western Riding, and Non-Pro Trail classes as well as Hunter Under Saddle and Western Pleasure classes.  Congratulations to all who took home the cup!

$2,500 Limited Horse Open Western Pleasure – Angie Cannizzarro on The Production Line for owner Mary Jo Gold earning roughly $1,248

Non Pro HUS – Alicia Porter on Hubbout A Dance earning roughly 1,204.87

Limited Non Pro HUS – Tiina Volver on Beter Late Than Never earning roughly 1,557.93

Three and Four Year Old Non-Pro Western Pleasure – Hillary Roberts on Johnnie On The Spot earning roughly $1,830

Limited Non Pro Western Pleasure – Brody Galyean on Cool Poco Dot earning roughly 1,729

Non-Pro Western Pleasure – VS Lady In Red and Kristen Galyean, , earning roughly $953

Non-Pro Horsemanship – Mallory Vroegh on  Krymsun Belle earning roughly $1,215

DSC07294smallerNovice Non-Pro Horsemanship – Ella Petak on  Gettin Hot earning roughly $607

Amateur Select Trail – Joanne Garnett on  Hes Pretty Extreme earning roughly $1,136

Non Pro Tral – Whitney Walquist Vicars on Southwestern Gunman earning roughly $1,021

Novice Non-Pro Trail – Kina Tavary and Pass The Black Gold earning roughly $819

Amateur Select Western Riding – Kathy Tobin on VS Game Changer earning roughly 1,294

Non Pro Western Riding – Kristin Glover Galyean on VS Lady In Red earning roughly $1,552

Senior Western Riding -  Jason Martin  on Heza Radical Zip for owner Bonnie Sheren earning roughly $2,100

Junior Western Riding – Kristin Glover Galyean on VS Lady In Red earning roughly $1,552

Amateur Select Showmanship – Teresa Kohman with Im Pretty Lazy earning roughly $1,360

Non Pro Showmanship – Scott Reinartz with Investin A Goodbar earning roughly $1,547

Novice Non-Pro Showmanship – Kina Tavary and Pass The Black Gold earning roughly $1,070

 

