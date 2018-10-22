North Farm’s Stallions Named Champions at the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress.

Debbi Trubee and Roger Landis have always held their stallions to the highest standards. Not only must they be exceptional movers, with proven bloodlines and outstanding minds they must have proper form to function conformation.

This standard has clearly been showcased at the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress where two of their young stallions have walked out of the ring named Congress Champion in the Performance Halter.

Makin Me Willy Wild, North Farm’s beautiful black three-year-old stallion showed to the win as 2018 Congress Champion Ltd Performance Halter Stallion. Shown by Jeffrey Pait this was Geoffrey’s second big win in Performace Halter as he was named NSBA World Champion earlier this year. Prepared and trained by Kenny and Ashley Lakins, Geoffrey is in perfect condition and will prove his form to function later this week in the three-year-old Western Pleasure events with Kenny on his back.

Not to be outdone in the halter pen, I Am The Party – The stunning chestnut four year old stallion standing at North Farm made his own way to the winners circle this past week as Congress Champion in the Open, Limited and NSBA Amateur Performance Halter Stallions with owner Dr Ted Filandrianos at the lead. Benji as the great minded and talented stallion is known also had outstanding performaces in the Level 1 Jr Trail with a top 15 out of 130 horses, a 12th place in 10k Limited Horse Western Pleasure Open Finals and a 3rd place in the Ltd Performance Halter Stallions at the Congress with trainer Jonathan Meilleur. This young stallion is again proving his form to function at the 2018 Congress.

North Farm’s exceptional stallions who have retired from the pen are also seeing winners around every turn at the 2018 Congress.

Winnies Willy has sired not only a Congress Champion in Performace Halter Stallions but also a Reserve Congress Champion in the Youth Weanling Filly class. Im Willy Hot Stuff and Alexa Brooks showed to the reserve championship proving “Built Right Matters”. In the under saddle classes the WW babies have done exceptional so far with many top 10′s in Pleasure, Trail, HUS, and Longe Line and more expected to come as this week continues.

The Best Martini will be celebrating with the success of Best Brew At The Bar and Sarah Nimigan who were named Congress Champions in the 3yr old Ltd Non Pro Western Pleasure as well as An Absolute Martini who took 6th in the tough Green Western Pleasure class. The Best Martini’s took 5th and 8th in the Non Pro Longe Line with Itz Martini Time and Heather Caplinger placing 5th and It’s Best Stirrd Slow” and Sarai Banister placing 8th. The stunning mare a Slow Martini placed 7th in the Level 1 Amateur Western Pleasure with Jaida Dreyer.

2014 Congess Masters Champion The Lopin Machine saw the first crop of his foals enter the sale pen with Lopin For Life selling very well in the Congress Super Sale for owner Kendra Weis and agent Mike Tivoli. We expect great excitment as Clyde’s foals mature and make it to the pen next year in the under saddle classes.

For more information on the North Farm Stallions be sure to visit them online at NorthFarmQH.com and make sure to ask about the great “Congress Specials” available now on stud fees for these great horses.





