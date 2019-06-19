Norfleet Marketing + Photography to host “Backdrop Party” at ARHA World Show

Norfleet Marketing and Photography announced that they will be hosting a backdrop party on Saturday June 22nd, 2019 at the ARHA World Show.

“At the American Roan Horse Association World Show and NSBA – National Snaffle Bit Association Summer Breakout Show, we will be hosting one of our super popular backdrop parties!” Announced Kelsey.

“This will take place on Saturday night, either from 7-9 or for two hours after the show ends, whichever comes first. If you have your backdrop photo taken during this time, you will be able to draw for up to 30% off your ENTIRE order placed at the show!” she continued. If you are concerned about future classes and potential awards, Kelsey said not to worry “We Can add in more awards after the fact, in case you continue your winning ways on Sunday!” Be sure to stop by while you are at the show!!!





