Non-pro payouts top $73,000 in Platinum Breeders’ Futurity classes

[source: APHA.com]

Payouts were big and excitement ran high during the APHA Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Breeders’ Futurity classes September 23. Five classes paid $73,130 to eligible foals led by non-pro exhibitors.

In the 10-entry Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Mares, Callie Hernandez of Skull Valley, Arizona, took home the championship ribbon and more than $13,300 with Shes That Cool, her homebred 2017 sorrel overo filly by Hes So That and out of Miss Coolsified. Though it’s been several years since Callie attended the APHA World Championship Show, the Platinum program’s purse was too big to miss.

“I bred to Hes So That because he was nominated to so many programs here at the World Show, and

and I wanted to show in all the futurities and go for the money,” Callie said. “I wasn’t sure how ‘Hazel’ looked in the class—I think she’s gorgeous, but there were a lot of tough fillies in there—and it was my first big futurity to show in myself; I was so excited to win!”

Callie also took home a win in the Platinum Non-Pro Solid Paint Bred Weanling Geldings and Stallions class with Hes That Obvious, earning more than $9,140. Robin Robinette and TNR Delish rounded out the Solid Paint Bred classes, taking home the $9,000+ payout in Platinum Non-Pro Solid Paint Bred Weanling Mares.

In the Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Stallions, Kevin Williams of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, won $7,835 with Hes Stylish, a 2017 bay overo by Hes Stylin and out of The Last Heiress (QH). The win is double sweet, Kevin says, as he’s also a member of the Hes Stylish syndicate. With perspectives as both a stallion owner and a non-pro exhibitor, Kevin is excited for the future of the Platinum program.

“[The Platinum classes] represent APHA so well and shows the standard for the breed in an excellent way; it’s an excellent organization and program to be a part of,” he said.

The Platinum classes were also a family affair for Heather and Ramsey Berry of Visalia, California. Last year, Ramsey took home more than $21,400 when he won both Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Colts and Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Fillies. This year, Heather claimed the cash—more than $7,800—in Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Geldings with Im Dominating, a 2017 sorrel overo gelding by Jbez Smokin Jo and out of Whose Got The Charm.

“We’re a family operation—we do everything ourselves—so it’s really gratifying to see the fruits of our labor pay off in the show pen,” she said.

Taking place concurrently with the APHA World Show, the World Conformation Horse Association’s Big Money Futurity brought big crowds and new faces to Fort Worth, Texas. Heather also led Im Dominating in the WCHA’s Big Money Non-Pro Weanling Colts class; she says the combination of the two shows is a boon for halter enthusiasts.

“It’s a huge plus, because there are so many avenues for people to go in to—having more halter people in one venue is great,” Heather said. “But [Im Dominating’s] tired—I don’t think we have another class in him today!”

Per-Class Payouts*

Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Mares: $39,176

Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Stallions: $7,835

Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Geldings: $7,835

Platinum Non-Pro Solid Paint Bred Weanling Mares: $9,141

Platinum Non-Pro Solid Paint Bred Weanling Geldings and Stallions: $9,141

*Estimated purses and total payouts





