New Format and Classes Announced for Tom Powers Triple Challenge

The Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity is known for not only being the “kickoff to futurity season,” but also for upping the ante year after year. 2017 is shaping up to be no different as they offer an exciting new format at new classes.

New for this year, the Pre-Futurity will run June 25th and 26th and feature mandatory "No Bling" attire and plain (and legal) show tack only. While tail extensions will be permitted, you can save time and skip braiding or banding!

Classes that will be offered for the Pre-Futurity are:

Open LL – NP LL

Open 2yr old HUS – NP 2yr old HUS

Open 2yr old WP – NP 2y old WP

Open 3yr old HUS – NP 3yr old HUS

Open 3yr old WP – NP 3yr old WP

Open Maturity HUS – NP Maturity HUS

Open Maturity WP – NP Maturity WP

Youth HUS

Youth WP

Walk trot

Lead Line

As previously announced, 2017 will offering 3yr old Open and 3yr old Ltd Open WP (running concurrently) Stakes class ($5000 added for the Open Divisions / $500 entry fee) and 3yr old NP WP Stakes class ($3000 added / $375 entry fee.) To be eligible for these new classes, horses must have been consigned in the Tom Powers Stakes Sale as a yearling and did not compete in the 2yr old Maiden Triple Challenge Stakes Sale class. The purse for the 2 Year Old Maiden Triple Challenge Stakes Sale class will be $65,000 with the Harris Leather and Silverworks Challenge offering an additional $3,000 to the winner if they are riding in a Harris saddle, and $1,000 to the Open LTD winner if riding in a Harris saddle.

For more information visit, TomPowersFuturity.com.






