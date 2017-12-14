New for 2018 EMO Western States Championship Show

[source: AQHA.com]

Get ready for another exciting year at the EMO Western States Championship and The Celebration with 10 AQHA shows (combined between the two events). Dates are confirmed for June 28 – July 8, 2018, at the extraordinary South Point Equestrian Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. For 2018, an estimated $10,000 will be paid to the winners of the championship classes in addition to the gold, silver and bronze trophies.

The EMO Western States Championship is a prestigious championship-style event that exhibitors qualify for by attending Quarter Horse shows January 1 – December 31, 2017. Qualifying is available via state or nationally. To check on state/national qualifying rules, go to: westernstateschampionship.org/qualifying.html

Championship classes include open, amateur, amateur select and youth Western and English rail classes, trail, western riding, reining, working cow horse, speed events and performance halter.

In addition to the EMO Western States Championship, the 10-judge Celebration Quarter Horse division runs in conjunction with the EMO Western States Championship Show. AQHA open, amateur, amateur Select, youth and Level 1 classes are offered. You do not need to qualify to show in the AQHA Celebration classes.

For information on the EMO Western States Championship show or The Celebration AQHA show, go to WesternStatesChampionship.org.





