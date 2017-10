New Event Location Announced for Nutrena AQHA East Level 1

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

The American Quarter Horse Association has named the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio, as the new location of the 2018 Nutrena AQHA East Level 1 Championships. The Nutrena East is slated for May 2-6, 2018. AQHA and the World Equestrian Center have agreed to a three-year contract covering 2018-2020.