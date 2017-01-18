New Celebration Circuit to Offer 10 Judges in Las Vegas

[source: AQHA.com]

t’s a sure bet that savvy Quarter Horse exhibitors will head to Las Vegas June 30 – July 9 for the new Celebration Circuit Quarter Horse show.

“With 10 judges/shows, running in conjunction with the EMO Western States Championship exhibitors hunting competition and points will head to the climate controlled state-of-the-art facilities at South Point Equestrian Center,” shared Doug Huls, show manager.

The show offers a full slate of western, English and cattle classes, plus the added attraction of the EMO Western States Championship show, which runs in conjunction with the Celebration Circuit.

“There is no qualifying for the Celebration Circuit, so everyone is welcome to show, which makes this a show that all the top Quarter Horse barns will find enticing for all levels of riders.”





