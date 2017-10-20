National Appaloosa Show and World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show Location and Dates Announced

Press Release

The Appaloosa Horse Club is pleased to announce the extension of their current contract with the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas to host the National Championship Appaloosa Show / World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show. “The commitment shown by the facility to maintain, improve and upgrade the premises has created a state-of-the-art equestrian facility that is among the top-rated locations in the United States,” says ApHC President Dena Raggio. “The ApHC is looking forward to continuing our partnership with Will Rogers Memorial Center, the City of Fort Worth, and the State of Texas.”

The dates for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 National Show & Youth World Show are as follows:

2018 – June 25 through July 7

2019 – June 24 through July 6

2020 – June 22 through July 4

The ApHC Board of Directors has also voted to extend the current contract with the Will Rogers Memorial Center for the World Championship Appaloosa Show. Further information and dates for this show will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information regarding the 71st National Championship Appaloosa Show and the 2018 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show, contact the Appaloosa Horse Club.






