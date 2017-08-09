Natalie DeVencenty and Chex Is The Choice Take Home Top Spot in Trail

Have you ever wondered what it takes to win the AQHYA World in Trail? We have the video from McDowall Quarter Horses (specifically Kip McDowall) of Natalia DeVencenty’s winning go. Marking a 233 for the win on this incredibly challenging course with her partner Chex Is The Choice.

Please join us in congratulating all of the top 20!

AQHYA FORD WORLD SHOW L3 TRAIL (115 Entries)

Champion – Chex Is The Choice exhibited by Natalia DeVencenty Reserve Champion- Chocolates Hot Asset exhibited by Natalie Alcorn 3rd- Ode To A Zippo exhibited by Tatum Richey 4th- No Doubt Im Somethin exhibited by Hayley Rae Riddle 5th- Lets Talk About AOK exhibited by Shea Graham 6th- Natural Order exhibited by Savannah Hauer 7th- Some Hot Potential exhibited by Emma Brown 8th- Always Clownin Around exhibited by Kacie Scharf 9th- Lil Boss Man exhibited by Kacy Jo Philpot 10th- Only Temptation exhibited by Emily Maul 11th- Willys So Good exhibited by Payton Neiberger 12th- Zippos Cash Award exhibited by Callie Adams 13th- Invitation To Boot exhibited by Alyssa Luckhardt 14th- Virtually Perfect exhibited by Mackenzie Matthews 15th- BlazinMyTroublesAway exhibited by Deanna Green Finalist – Hez Raising The Bar exhibited by Emily Maul Finalist- Figure On Fancy exhibited by Mackenzie Doescher Finalist- TheOnlyKissToEnvy exhibited by Caroline Neilson Finalist – Poison Rain exhibited by Brynn Campbell Finalist – So Blazin Im Amazin exhibited by Madison Parduhn





