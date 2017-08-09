PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > Natalie DeVencenty and Chex Is The Choice Take Home Top Spot in Trail

August 9th, 2017 4:16 PM | No Comments

Have you ever wondered what it takes to win the AQHYA World in Trail? We have the video from McDowall Quarter Horses (specifically Kip McDowall) of Natalia DeVencenty’s winning go. Marking a 233 for the win on this incredibly challenging course with her partner Chex Is The Choice.

Please join us in congratulating all of the top 20!

AQHYA FORD WORLD SHOW L3 TRAIL (115 Entries)

Champion – Chex Is The Choice exhibited by Natalia DeVencenty

Reserve Champion- Chocolates Hot Asset exhibited by Natalie Alcorn

3rd- Ode To A Zippo exhibited by Tatum Richey

4th- No Doubt Im Somethin exhibited by Hayley Rae Riddle

5th- Lets Talk About AOK exhibited by Shea Graham

6th- Natural Order exhibited by Savannah Hauer

7th- Some Hot Potential exhibited by Emma Brown

8th- Always Clownin Around exhibited by Kacie Scharf

9th- Lil Boss Man exhibited by Kacy Jo Philpot

10th- Only Temptation exhibited by Emily Maul

11th- Willys So Good exhibited by Payton Neiberger

12th- Zippos Cash Award exhibited by Callie Adams

13th- Invitation To Boot exhibited by Alyssa Luckhardt

14th- Virtually Perfect exhibited by Mackenzie Matthews

15th- BlazinMyTroublesAway exhibited by Deanna Green

Finalist – Hez Raising The Bar exhibited by Emily Maul

Finalist- Figure On Fancy exhibited by Mackenzie Doescher

Finalist- TheOnlyKissToEnvy exhibited by Caroline Neilson

Finalist – Poison Rain exhibited by Brynn Campbell

Finalist – So Blazin Im Amazin exhibited by Madison Parduhn



