Natalie DeVencenty and Chex Is The Choice Take Home Top Spot in Trail
Have you ever wondered what it takes to win the AQHYA World in Trail? We have the video from McDowall Quarter Horses (specifically Kip McDowall) of Natalia DeVencenty’s winning go. Marking a 233 for the win on this incredibly challenging course with her partner Chex Is The Choice.
Please join us in congratulating all of the top 20!
AQHYA FORD WORLD SHOW L3 TRAIL (115 Entries)
Champion – Chex Is The Choice exhibited by Natalia DeVencenty
Reserve Champion- Chocolates Hot Asset exhibited by Natalie Alcorn
3rd- Ode To A Zippo exhibited by Tatum Richey
4th- No Doubt Im Somethin exhibited by Hayley Rae Riddle
5th- Lets Talk About AOK exhibited by Shea Graham
6th- Natural Order exhibited by Savannah Hauer
7th- Some Hot Potential exhibited by Emma Brown
8th- Always Clownin Around exhibited by Kacie Scharf
9th- Lil Boss Man exhibited by Kacy Jo Philpot
10th- Only Temptation exhibited by Emily Maul
11th- Willys So Good exhibited by Payton Neiberger
12th- Zippos Cash Award exhibited by Callie Adams
13th- Invitation To Boot exhibited by Alyssa Luckhardt
14th- Virtually Perfect exhibited by Mackenzie Matthews
15th- BlazinMyTroublesAway exhibited by Deanna Green
Finalist – Hez Raising The Bar exhibited by Emily Maul
Finalist- Figure On Fancy exhibited by Mackenzie Doescher
Finalist- TheOnlyKissToEnvy exhibited by Caroline Neilson
Finalist – Poison Rain exhibited by Brynn Campbell
Finalist – So Blazin Im Amazin exhibited by Madison Parduhn
Leave a Reply