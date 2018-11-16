Mustangs to Make Their Mark at 2019 Midwest Horse Fair

Trainers Sought to Showcase Wild Horses’ Natural Athleticism in Mustang Challenge, which Headlines Legendary Night Festivities

MADISON, Wis. (Tuesday, November 13, 2018) – The American Mustang, the beautiful and iconic horse that represents the pioneer spirit of the West, will take center stage at the 40th Midwest Horse Fair® April 12–14, 2019, on the Alliant Energy Center grounds in Madison.



Qualified equine trainers are urged to apply by Dec. 1 to take part in the Midwest Horse Fair Mustang Challenge, a competition of legendary proportions designed to spotlight the all-American Mustang. Trainers will be matched with wild Mustangs and will work with the horses for 90 days to allow their natural abilities to shine through.



Preliminary classes take place at the Midwest Horse Fair on Friday and Saturday, with the finals held during the fair’s signature Saturday evening event, Legendary Night. Through this event, made possible through support of the Mustang Heritage Foundation and the Bureau of Land Management, 50 wild Mustangs will find the fortune of a promising future in a qualified and caring home.

“With their raw beauty and power, Mustangs have captured our imagination for centuries,” said fair Executive Director Megan Hanuszczak. “We treasure these wonderful horses, whose natural habitats and means of existence are under constant challenge. Showcasing Mustangs at the Midwest Horse Fair provides visibility into how our communities can help secure a future for these cherished animals.”



The top 10 finalists of the Mustang Challenge will compete during Legendary Night, where famed equestrians, world-renowned equine acts, and talented horses come together for a legendary evening of entertainment, fun and compelling competition.

Fair tickets will go on sale January 3, 2019, through Ticketmaster. To learn more about the event, visit MidwestHorseFair.com, like the fair’s Facebook page or follow the fair on Twitter (@MWHorseFair) for up-to-the-minute fair information.



About Us: The Midwest Horse Fair® is one of the largest three-day horse fairs in the country. Since 1979, In its goal of serving as America’s epicenter for the equine community, the fair strives to provide the ultimate experience for equine enthusiasts and the public through exposition, education and entertainment. It caters to both Western and English riders. The Midwest Horse Fair has an estimated $11 million economic impact on the Madison area each year, resulting from spending at local hotels, restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

The Midwest Horse Fair® is owned by the Wisconsin Horse Council, a nonprofit organization that promotes the equine industry in the state of Wisconsin. All event proceeds are returned to the Horse Council to be used for grants and scholarships, trail improvement, leadership programs, and communication to help future growth and development of the equine industry. For more information, visit MidwestHorseFair.com.





