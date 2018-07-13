More Opportunities, More Entries, More Fun for APHA Youth World Show and Surrounding Events

APHA successfully concluded the 2018 Youth World Championship Show after 10 days of premier competition for Youth age 18 and under and their American Paint Horses. The event took place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, June 25–July 8 in conjunction with the Appaloosa World Championship Youth Show, the APHA Youth World Games, the Western Horseman Fence & Boxing Challenge, the inaugural Ranch Work Championship and the ACHA Cowtown Cutting.

This year, the Youth World Show offered more than $110,000 in scholarship prizes to AjPHA members competing at the show. Included were scholarships for top finishers in 86 world championship performance and halter classes, along with scholarships for randomly selected entries and other special events. All this came in addition to the customary prizes awarded at the show, such as trophy buckles and saddles. Scholarship money was provided by the American Paint Horse Foundation, as well as private donations from APHA members and Paint community supporters.

With the chance at some wonderful incentives, nearly 1,200 entries and 249 horses from 32 U.S. states and Canada attended the show. Each world championship class paid out $1,300 in scholarships. Several areas saw growth in entries over the 2017 show: Youth halter classes grew by 65 percent; solid-Paint bred halter classes were up 75 percent, and solid Paint-bred performance classes grew by 108 percent, just to name a few.

“Our Youth World Show exemplifies what an amazing group of kids we have in our association, and this year was no exception,” APHA Executive Director Billy Smith said. “They work extremely hard to get to the Youth World Show, and we are honored to provide them with the opportunity to save for their future education while they show their horses.”

Seven talented Youth exhibitors proved they were the best of the best, capturing the show’s all-around and high-point titles. The all-around titles were awarded to Rebecca Figueroa, 14–18; Lauren Hall, 13 & Under; Ella Storch, Novice Youth; and Sabine Lazo, Solid Paint-Bred. Four additional high-point awards were presented to top-placing Youth: Amanda Walsh earned the High-Point English Youth award, Jennifer Stanley took home both the High-Point Western Youth and High-Point Power Performance titles, and Delaney Good won the High-Point Walk-Trot award.

Another exciting aspect of this year’s show was the inclusion of the biennial Youth World Games. With nine countries represented, each country or combination of countries entered one team composed of five exhibitors and a coach. One rider from each team competed in classes aboard randomly selected mounts. This year, the top three teams were United States, Team United (representing France, Italy & Slovakia) and Canada. Competition brought Youth from all-around the globe to showcase their skills and love of Paints.

AjPHA members and clubs were also recognized for their hard work and accomplishments outside of the show pen. Amanda Nelson of North Logan, Utah, was named the AjPHA Youth Member of the Year. Amanda is an AjPHA National Director and the Utah Paint Horse Club Youth President. She was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and custom Gist Silversmiths trophy buckle. The Garden State Junior Paint Horse Club was honored as AjPHA’s Youth Club of the Year; they also earned the From the Heart award, which is presented to the club that provides the most support to the AjPHA Presidential Service Project.

The Robyn Hanna Memorial Sportsmanship Award honors an exhibitor selected by an anonymous panel of judges as someone who exemplifies what it means to be a role model in and out of the arena. Amanda Walsh, 13, of Thornton, Colorado, received this year’s award, along with a $1,000 scholarship and custom Gist Silversmiths trophy buckle.

The Western Horseman Fence and Boxing Challenge took place July 5–6 and presented a unique opportunity for cow horse and ranch horse competitors to exhibit in cow work only. This exciting event featured $5,000 in added money plus jackpotted entry fees, which were paid out in a 4D format modeled after the barrel racing divisional payout system. The event, which was open to all breeds of horses and all ages of exhibitors, attracted 73 entries and paid out a total of $8,425.

This year, another fun and lucrative event was added for those looking to compete in cow and ranch horse events: the inaugural $10,000-Added Ranch Work Championship, sponsored by Classic Equine. This all-breed, all-ages event took place July 7 and paid out a total of $13,550 with 71 entries. The Ranch Work Championship paid out in a 3D format, similar to the Fence and Boxing Challenge. The response was extremely positive and happy exhibitors left planning their return next year.

“It was a great event and very well run,” competitor Trevor Carter of Farwell, Texas, said. “It was great fun. I showed four horses and had a blast doing it.”

Also returning this year was the popular ACHA/APHA Cowtown Cutting. The all-breed, all-age event, which is approved by the American Cutting Horse Association and APHA, took place July 7–9 and attracted 291 entries and paid out $31,358.

For more information and news from the 2018 AjPHA Youth World Championship Show, visit apha.com/ywcs and check out the September/October 2018 issue of the Paint Horse Journal. Subscribe or renew to the Paint Horse Journal, APHA’s official publication, at apha.com/phj/subscription or by calling (817) 222-6430.

About APHA

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest equine breed association, registering more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories since it was founded in 1962. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses.





