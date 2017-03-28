Midwest Paint Horse Championship returns to Cedar Rapids’ Zone 5 Show
[source: APHA.com]
Extra Paint Horse prizes are making their way to Iowa! The Midwest Paint Horse Championship is returning to the Zone 5 show April 22–23 in Cedar Rapids.
Class winners receive beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions are presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA, and the show can earn up to $3,500 in additional award incentives.
2017 Midwest Paint Horse Championship events include:
- Youth Halter Mares
- Youth Halter Geldings
- Amateur Halter Mares
- Amateur Halter Geldings
- Youth Showmanship
- Novice Youth Showmanship
- Novice Amateur Showmanship
- Youth Walk-Trot Showmanship
- Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship
- Novice Youth Western Pleasure
- Novice Amateur Western Pleasure
- Youth Walk-Trot Western Pleasure
- Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure
- Novice Youth Horsemanship
- Novice Amateur Horsemanship
- Youth Horsemanship
- Novice Youth Trail
- Youth Hunt-Seat Equitation
To learn more about the Midwest Paint Horse Championship Show, contact show manager Cindy McGinnis at (608) 279-3848 or via email. Or, check out the show bill online.
Don’t forget! The Paint Horse Championships eligibility received a makeover in 2017:
The eligibility criteria for Paint Horse Championship classes largely stays the same. Top 10 APHA World Show placings in Yearling Longe Line and Yearling In-Hand Trail do not impact a horse’s eligibility in any other performance class, and championship classes—selected at the discretion of show management—may be judged by one or two judges. Read the full eligibility requirements here.
