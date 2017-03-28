PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > Midwest Paint Horse Championship returns to Cedar Rapids’ Zone 5 Show

Midwest Paint Horse Championship returns to Cedar Rapids’ Zone 5 Show

March 28th, 2017 10:15 AM | No Comments

[source: APHA.com]

[photo credit: APHA.com]

[photo credit: APHA.com]

Extra Paint Horse prizes are making their way to Iowa! The Midwest Paint Horse Championship is returning to the Zone 5 show April 22–23 in Cedar Rapids.

Class winners receive beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions are presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA, and the show can earn up to $3,500 in additional award incentives.

2017 Midwest Paint Horse Championship events include:

  • Youth Halter Mares
  • Youth Halter Geldings
  • Amateur Halter Mares
  • Amateur Halter Geldings
  • Youth Showmanship
  • Novice Youth Showmanship
  • Novice Amateur Showmanship
  • Youth Walk-Trot Showmanship
  • Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship
  • Novice Youth Western Pleasure
  • Novice Amateur Western Pleasure
  • Youth Walk-Trot Western Pleasure
  • Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure
  • Novice Youth Horsemanship
  • Novice Amateur Horsemanship
  • Youth Horsemanship
  • Novice Youth Trail
  • Youth Hunt-Seat Equitation

To learn more about the Midwest Paint Horse Championship Show, contact show manager Cindy McGinnis at (608) 279-3848 or via email. Or, check out the show bill online.

Don’t forget! The Paint Horse Championships eligibility received a makeover in 2017:

The eligibility criteria for Paint Horse Championship classes largely stays the same. Top 10 APHA World Show placings in Yearling Longe Line and Yearling In-Hand Trail do not impact a horse’s eligibility in any other performance class, and championship classes—selected at the discretion of show management—may be judged by one or two judges. Read the full eligibility requirements here.



Leave a Reply