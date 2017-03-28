Midwest Paint Horse Championship returns to Cedar Rapids’ Zone 5 Show

[source: APHA.com]

Extra Paint Horse prizes are making their way to Iowa! The Midwest Paint Horse Championship is returning to the Zone 5 show April 22–23 in Cedar Rapids.

Class winners receive beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions are presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA, and the show can earn up to $3,500 in additional award incentives.

2017 Midwest Paint Horse Championship events include:

Youth Halter Mares

Youth Halter Geldings

Amateur Halter Mares

Amateur Halter Geldings

Youth Showmanship

Novice Youth Showmanship

Novice Amateur Showmanship

Youth Walk-Trot Showmanship

Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship

Novice Youth Western Pleasure

Novice Amateur Western Pleasure

Youth Walk-Trot Western Pleasure

Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure

Novice Youth Horsemanship

Novice Amateur Horsemanship

Youth Horsemanship

Novice Youth Trail

Youth Hunt-Seat Equitation

To learn more about the Midwest Paint Horse Championship Show, contact show manager Cindy McGinnis at (608) 279-3848 or via email. Or, check out the show bill online.

Don’t forget! The Paint Horse Championships eligibility received a makeover in 2017:

The eligibility criteria for Paint Horse Championship classes largely stays the same. Top 10 APHA World Show placings in Yearling Longe Line and Yearling In-Hand Trail do not impact a horse’s eligibility in any other performance class, and championship classes—selected at the discretion of show management—may be judged by one or two judges. Read the full eligibility requirements here.





