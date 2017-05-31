Merial AQHA Region Eight Championships are June 14-18

[source: AQHA.com]

AQHA Region 8 exhibitors are preparing for the 2017 Merial AQHA Region Eight Championships, which is approaching quickly. The show, slated for June 14-18 at the Amarillo National Center in Amarillo, provides American Quarter Horse enthusiasts a chance to test their horse-showing skills.

This show features five days packed with a variety of classes, starting with working cow horse at 7:30 a.m. on June 14 in the Amarillo National Center at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. AQHA judges Bob Kail, Marilyn Randall and Tracy Willis will judge the event. For a full show itinerary, visit www.aqhar8championship.com.





